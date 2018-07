Whenever I’m outside Maddie never lets me go unsupervised. Here’s proof pic.twitter.com/6LeVm5RSNN — milk (@mike_taddeo) July 6, 2018

An incredibly alert white dog named Maddie, who’s not one to let her beloved human Mike Taddeo out of sight for too long, hilariously appeared at every window, following him from inside the house while watching him walk around the outside of the house.