In The RP2A Over The Sea, A Chiptune Cover of ‘In The Aeroplane Over The Sea’ by Neutral Milk Hotel

Pixel artist Doctor Octoroc (previously) has created “In The RP2A Over The Sea”, a chiptune cover of the indie rock album “In The Aeroplane Over The Sea” by Neutral Milk Hotel.

It’s a cover album which arranges the entirety of the cult status indie rock album “In The Aeroplane Over The Sea” by Neutral Milk Hotel using only the sound processor in the classic Nintendo Entertainment System. In addition, the album will be pressed to vinyl record to be a proper tribute to the original.

Doctor Octoroc is raising funds through Kickstarter in order to pay for pressing, posters and other marketing needs.

I’ve created a Kickstarter campaign to raise the funds for the press, as well as a ton of extras like a poster, printed album insert, packaging, and original pixel art prints included with the special edition vinyl press. There are also a good number of stretch goals to take everything to the next level!

Here’s a video of a clear vinyl test copy of the record lathed by Austin Signal being played on a NES.

