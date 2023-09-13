The ‘Doctor’ Who Might Be Behind the Dr Pepper Name

Tom Blank of Weird History explains the history of the classic soft drink Dr Pepper and how Doctor Charles T. Pepper may have been the actual doctor behind the name. He also notes how the people made the soda fought the larger cola makers such as Coca-Cola and Pepsi for national distribution, how they benefited from the soda’s uniqueness, and how it grew to such success from its humble Waco, Texas roots.

For over a century, America’s best physician has been prescribing the good stuff one, sugary bottle at a time. Sure, maybe he isn’t a real doctor and maybe his medicine isn’t all that good for you, but it’s sweet, it’s delicious, and it launched a pepper craze that’s lasted since the late 1800s.