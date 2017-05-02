An Alert Dock Manager Skillfully Rescues a Beloved Office Cat Who Was Chased Into the River Thames

A quick-thinking dock manager named Scott Derben sprung into action after he witnessed the sight of Felix, the beloved office cat of the London Royal Docks (RoDMA), being chased into the River Thames by an unknown cat in a mysterious territorial battle. Deftly climbing over the ropes, Derben reached out his hand and pulled out a sopping Felix safely by the scruff. In typical feline fashion, Felix shrugged off the incident because she actually meant to do that, much to the amusement of her officemates.

We can happily report that Felix suffered no injury or trauma. She also seems to be completely unaware that the rest of the RoDMA team have been laughing behind her back after the blasé ‘nothing to see here’ routine that followed her dunking.

Felix the RoDMA office cat had a lucky escape as Scott rushed save her from the water after a tussle with another cat! She is safe & sound. pic.twitter.com/Km03vzYno1 — London's Royal Docks (@YourRoyalDocks) May 1, 2017

Felix in quieter times.

photo via London’s Royal Docks

via iTV London