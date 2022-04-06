An Adorably Animated Song About All the Wonderful Things at the Department of Motor Vehicles

Talented filmmaker Doug Alberts wrote a cute little song documenting all that he saw and experienced during a recent trip to the Department of Motor Vehicles. The aptly named “The DMV Song” was adorably brought to life by Noodle Animation.

Personalities, funny smells, paperwork, and well… Doris. I recently took a trip to the DMV for a title transfer and was so inspired by the scene, we decided it needed a song of its own.

Alberts was so pleased by his “Vimeo Staff Pick” that he created a special animation for the occasion.

via Vimeo Staff Picks