DJI FlyCart 30, A Rugged Aerial Delivery Drone That Can Reach the World’s Most Remote Locations

DJI, the makers of all sorts of flying machines, introduced the FlyCart 30, an aerial delivery drone that can make safe deliveries to the world’s most remote and harshest locations. This extremely rugged drone can withstand extreme temperatures of -20° to 45° C (-4° to 113° F) and extreme altitudes, has intelligent obstacle sensors onboard, a long battery life, can carry significant weight, and makes precision deliveries that are released upon arrival.

A long-distance heavy lifter with powerful signal and intelligence, DJI FlyCart 30 supports Cargo mode and Winch mode and ascends beyond traditional logistical limits to deliver a safe, economical, and efficient air transport solution. Heavy payload capacity and long flight distance overcome logistical limitations for next-generation delivery.