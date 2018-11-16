Diving Artist Paints What She Sees While Under Water

Olga Belka, a Russian born diving instructor and artist who lives in Thailand, creates absolutely beautiful portraits and still life paintings of what she sees while under the water. Belka states that she finds the sea to be a constant source of inspiration that she wants to share with the world, particularly with those who don’t or can’t afford to dive.

But what people who can’t afford scuba diving do? How can they see underwater beauties? It is impossible to render this beauty with photos and videos. Every time, while scuba diving, I wanted to capture the underwater beauty and share my impressions with other people. An artist is not a profession, it is a mission. I want to share my vision of the underwater kingdom with the world. That is why I do paintings underwater. For me, the sea is a boundless resource of inspiration and energy.