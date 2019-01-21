Laughing Squid

Diver Ocean Ramsey Swims With an Enormous Pregnant Great White Shark She Had Met Before

Diver, conservationist and marine biologist Ocean Ramsey who seems to have quite an amazing way with sharks, whales and other large sea dwelling creatures, swam alongside an enormous female great white shark who was in into the waters of Oahu, Hawaii. Ramsey was doubly pleased to learn that not only was this the same shark with whom she swam on previous dives, but that she believed the shark was pregnant.

It’s so hard to choose, so many beautiful moments I am so eternally grateful for sharks please help save them. I am without words and at the same time I think I never stop speaking up for sharks, I am grateful beyond measure for my experiences and what they have taught me. This photo was taken yesterday off my home waters of Oahu, Hawaii with a Shark I think I’ve met previously in Isla Guadalupe graced us with her big beautiful incredible presence.

Photographer Juan Olifant captured absolutely gorgeous underwater shots of this and other beautiful encounters.

