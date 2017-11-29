Dissonance, A Stunning Film About Delusional Musician Who Thinks He’s Playing a Revolving Piano

DISSONANCE premiered at the 65th Berlin International Film Festival in February 2015. Till Nowak’s new shortfilm is a trip between fantasy and reality, between animation and live action drama. It tells the story of a psychotic street musician who has to leave his mental world to deal with the real one.

“ Dissonance ” by German digital artist Till Nowak is an absolutely stunning short film that tells the story of a delusional, wild-haired pianist who believes himself to be a grand master performing on a giant round piano that revolves with the help of a tiny creature named Mr. Lori , who toils to keep the piano spinning. As the film moves from digital rendering to live action, the pianist’s reality is revealed.

