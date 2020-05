Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Artist Paul Jackson (previously), who describes himself as a full-time daydreamer and his work as “the weirder, the better” has created a wonderfully surreal illustrated series featuring “dissected” animals, humans and cartoon characters showing their unexpected inner workings.

