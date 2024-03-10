A Wonderful Supercut of Singers Performing Alongside Their Disney Princess Characters

Video editor Thomas H. Smith compiled a wonderfully positive supercut of female singers performing alongside their Disney princess characters. This particular piece meant a great deal to Smith, as indicated by his excerpt.
Ever since I started this series in December I have always wanted to make a video like this, and now my dream is complete….Also Disney owns Anastasia so that’s why she’s here, plus it would be weird to include Liz Callaway as Jasmine but not Anastasia, and after going through that many auditions and not giving up, she deserves to be here.