The Hidden Easter Eggs in the Disney Pixar Film ‘Soul’

Pixar’s Soul is about a jazz pianist who finds out there’s a lot more to existence than he ever imagined. And there’s a lot more to Soul than viewers probably noticed at first glance. Whether they’re referencing Pixar films or real-life heroes, here are the Easter eggs you may have missed in Soul.

One of the most amusing references in the film, however, is the infamous “Pizza Rat” meme from 2015.