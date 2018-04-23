A Penguin Named Steve Discovers the Challenges of Being a Parent in the Trailer for Disney’s ‘Penguins’

In the adorable trailer for the Disneynature film Penguins, a hapless Adélie penguin named Steve grows up, finds a mate, falls in love, finds a place to live and discovers the challenges of being a good parent to each of his children in an unforgiving environment that is constantly working against them. The film is set to be release on Earth Day 2019.

