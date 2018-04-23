Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Penguin Named Steve Discovers the Challenges of Being a Parent in the Trailer for Disney’s ‘Penguins’

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Penguins

In the adorable trailer for the Disneynature film Penguins, a hapless Adélie penguin named Steve grows up, finds a mate, falls in love, finds a place to live and discovers the challenges of being a good parent to each of his children in an unforgiving environment that is constantly working against them. The film is set to be release on Earth Day 2019.

Disneynature’s all-new feature film “Penguins” is a coming-of-age story about an Adélie penguin named Steve who joins millions of fellow males in the icy Antarctic spring on a quest to build a suitable nest, find a life partner and start a family. None of it comes easily for him, especially considering he’s targeted by everything from killer whales to leopard seals, who unapologetically threaten his happily ever after.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP