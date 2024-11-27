A Lovely LoFi Video of Mickey Mouse and Friends Enjoying a Nice Friendsgiving Meal Together

Ryan Penagos of Disney and Marvel shared a lovely 10 hour, LoFi video of Mickey Mouse and his iconic friends sharing a beautiful Friendsgiving meal together with a jaunty soundtrack by Dale North adding to the fun. This is a wonderful thing to have playing on the TV in the background while enjoying the same for yourself, friends, and family.

Join Mickey Mouse and his pals Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, Clarabelle Cow, and Pluto for their Friendsgiving celebration! Sit back and relax as Mickey & Friends get together to enjoy delicious food, cozy companionship, and great vibes.

my team worked with some amazing folks to put together this terrific lofi Mickey & Friends "Friendsgiving" video for ya. cheers to @dalenorthmusic.com for making an amazing lofi tune i could happily put on the tv and let play for 10 hourswww.youtube.com/watch?v=WNMu… — Ryan Penagos (@agentm.bsky.social) 2024-11-27T15:23:54.209Z