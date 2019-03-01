Preview of the A100 Audio-Animatronic Hondo Ohnaka Robot at Disney’s New ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’

In advance of the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland in California and Disney World in Florida, a team of Imagineers offers a sneak peek into the workshop where they develop and customize the incredibly realistic A100 Audio-Animatronic humanoid robots that will be at both locations. The customized A100 that’s featured in the video is that of Hondo Ohnaka, a character from the Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series.

A1000 advanced robotics are the next evolution of the A100 Audio-Animatronic figures that were first introduced by Walt Disney Imagineering in the mid-1980s. This standardized system for building humanoid robotic figures incorporates new electric functionality, replacing former hydraulic functions, producing extremely realistic, lifelike movement. Future figures in humanoid form can all use this system to ensure the same degree of realism and advanced levels of movement.