How Paint a Cabinet to Make It Disappear

Talented illusory artist Howard Lee showed how to make a cabinet disappear into a wall using strategically placed paint that matches its surroundings perfectly. Lee has done this optical illusion several times, calling it “Hidden Cupboard Painting”.

Lee enjoys bending the perception of reality with his work.

Howard Lee is a multidisciplinary artist based in Newcastle Upon Tyne, England. Illusion, trickery and playful deception are the hallmarks of Lee’s hyperrealist drawing videos. ….Howard Lee presents a re-interpretation of reality that asks you to question the validity of the online world.

Lee also showed how to hide presents in plain sight.

Lee also made the middle of a tree disappear into the roadway.

via Boing Boing