Dave Grohl and Chad Smith Join Taylor Hawkins’ Band Chevy Metal to Play ‘Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap’

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters and Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers joined the late Taylor Hawkins‘ side band Chevy Metal to perform the classic AC/DC song “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap” during a show at Harley’s Valley Bowl in Simi Valley, California. It seems that Grohl needed a bit of assistance with the lyrics.

Chevy Metal, with special guests Dave Grohl and Chad Smith, performing AC/DC’s “Dirty Deeds” at Rock & Roll Pizza @ Harley’s Valley Bowl in Simi Valley, California, on August 21, 2023.

Grohl also joined the band, which included Hawkins’ son Shane on drums, for “Bitch” by The Rolling Stones, “Ain’t Talking ’bout Love” and “Everybody Wants Some” by Van Halen, “Tie Your Mother Down” by Queen, and more.