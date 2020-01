Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Russian artist Nikita Bolubev (previously), aka ProBoyNick, has continued to create his incredible “Dirt Painting” series in which Bolubev cleverly uses the dirt from neglected vehicles as the canvases upon which he draws.

i like experimenting with different medias. Book illustrations, wall prints, street art objects, character design and more. Now I am inventing #dirtpainting drawing with paintbrushes and my fingers on dirty trucks.

via Design You Trust