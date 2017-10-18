Beautiful Digitally Printed Cotton Scarves Featuring the Colorful Wingspans of Various Birds

Each design begins with a combination of pen and ink line drawings coloured with water colours washes. With the meticulously use of a drawing tablet, fine brush details are added. Each design is completed by digitally combining the hand rendered elements with layered fragments of digital photography and collage. My Artwear is digitally printed onto one side of the fabric, the high definition design shows through slightly lighter on the reverse side. The piece is finished with a fine rolled over locked hem using a coordinating coloured thread.

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!