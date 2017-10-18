Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Beautiful Digitally Printed Cotton Scarves Featuring the Colorful Wingspans of Various Birds

by at on

Woodpecker Scarf

British artist Sandy Gardner has created an absolutely gorgeous line of cotton scarves that feature the colorful wingspans of such birds as the magpie, the woodpecker, the kingfisher, the pheasant phoenix, the barn owl and the three eyed raven. The scarves are available for purchase through Gardner’s Etsy store.

Each design begins with a combination of pen and ink line drawings coloured with water colours washes. With the meticulously use of a drawing tablet, fine brush details are added. Each design is completed by digitally combining the hand rendered elements with layered fragments of digital photography and collage. My Artwear is digitally printed onto one side of the fabric, the high definition design shows through slightly lighter on the reverse side. The piece is finished with a fine rolled over locked hem using a coordinating coloured thread.

Purple Wings Scarf

Kingfisher Scarf

Barn Owl Scarf

Phoenix Scarf

Raven Scarf

via So Souper Awesome


Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!




Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy