Musician Showcases Ten Different Creative Ways That a Musical Saw Can Be Played Using Pedals and Effects

French musician Grégoire Blanc (previously) showcased 10 different scenarios in which a musical saw could be creatively played with the help of synthesizers, effects pedals, the wonderful instruments themselves, as created by Alexis Faucomprez, and of course Blanc’s immense talent.

The results are a bit unpredictable, but we managed to put together these ten short sonic experiments for you to enjoy. …The blades featured here have been crafted by musical saw maker Alexis Faucomprez. We had a great time together, playing around with his new instruments and his personal collection of crazy gears and synths!

via The Awesomer