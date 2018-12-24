How the Sophisticated Application of Music Within the ‘Die Hard’ Score Makes It a Traditional Christmas Movie

In a highly impressive, detailed analysis, vlogger and musician Howard Ho sets out to prove whether or or not the the classic Bruce Willis action film Die Hard from 1988 is actually a Christmas movie. Ho does a deep dive into the basic themes within the film (other than it being an action film) and how the score reinforces those themes. Ho also provides the history of such Christmas music as “Ode to Joy” and “Let It Snow”.

..if you’ve ever wondered why Die Hard is a great film, look no further than its score. Yup, there’s enough sophistication to chew on forever. And then the next time you watch Die Hard, you can feel good about seeing a film that kicks ass and has musical sophistication.