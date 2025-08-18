A Fascinating Documentary About the Origins of the Innovative Post-Punk Band DEVO

Netflix has acquired the rights to stream the highly anticipated documentary about the inimitable post-punk band DEVO, using classic footage, interviews, and performances that highlight their activism and innovation.

The DEVO documentary explores the band’s formation, rise to fame with hits like “Whip It,” and their lasting cultural impact across music, art, and activism. With rare archival footage, interviews, and deep insights into DEVO’s vision, the film promises to be a definitive look at one of the most innovative and subversive bands of the 20th century.

Director Chris Smith explores the origins of the band, noting how it was formed in Akron, Ohio by brothers Mothersbaugh (Mark and Bob 1) and Casale (Bob 2 and Gerald), along with drummer Alan Myers, after the Kent State shootings, where 28 National Guard soldiers opened fire on protesting students in 1970.

The film charts the band’s revolutionary music, visual art, and philosophy of de-evolution, which arose from the political and cultural unrest of the 1970 Kent State shootings.

The DEVO documentary premieres August 19, 2025 on Netflix.

via The Awesomer