DEVO Kicks Off an NPR Tiny Desk Concert With a Song They Haven’t Performed in Over 40 Years

The inimitable band DEVO performed at the NPR offices as part of their Tiny Desk Concert Series. While not wearing their trademark “Energy Domes”, the band opened with an amazing version of “It Takes a Worried Man”, a song that the band hasn’t played for over 40 years.

They also played “Blockhead”, “Praying Hands”, and closed it out with “Come Back Jonee”. While their performances were breathless and full of props, their songs remain as existential and subversive as they ever were.

Shortly before beginning the band’s set, Devo frontman Mark Mothersbaugh learned we have a closet full of stage props and costumes, everything from lab coats and wigs to a rubber chicken and fake blood. After quickly rummaging through the boxes and racks of clothes, he returned with a stack of hats that he eventually — and repeatedly — swapped out during a sometimes breathless performance.