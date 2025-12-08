The Long-Awaited 10′ Tall Bronze RoboCop Statue Is Finally Installed at the Eastern Market in Detroit

The long-awaited RoboCop statue by The Imagination Station and Omni Consumer Products was finally installed outside of 3434 Russell Street at the historic Eastern Market in Detroit on December 3, 2025.

Eastern Market is famous for its food and farmers market as well as its abundant public art. If you’re standing there right now, reading this on your phone after scanning the QR code on the statue’s base, welcome. If you’re not, we invite you to visit in person and to enjoy everything Eastern Market and Detroit have to offer.

This bronze statue, which stands ten feet tall, is a perfect replication of the costume worn by Peter Weller in the 1987 Paul Verhoeven movie RoboCop. It was conceived in 2011 by The Imagination Station, which launched a Kickstarter project that went viral after the mayor at the time denied such plans. This fully funded the idea. From there, a group of Detroit artists collaborated to bring this 2.5 ton statue to full realization over the course of 14 years.

The statue was cast at Venus Bronze Works in Detroit, the same foundry that maintained many of the city’s most famous statues, like The Spirit of Detroit and The Joe Louis Fist – but as a physical and conceptual work of art derived from a blockbuster film, it’s hard to say that the RoboCop statue has one maker. From the beginning – back in 2011 up through public installation in 2025 – it has been a massively collaborative project with many hands reaching out to pull him forward across trials, tribulations, pandemics, and other challenges.

RoboCop Statute Stages of Production