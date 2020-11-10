Dessert Designer Tells Stories With Elaborate Pies

Dessert designer Liz Joy of Inspired to Taste tells the stories of classic fairy tales and memorable books using the elaborate pies she bakes and decorates using her talent for illustration.

I specialize in sugar art that’s bold, colorful, fun, and invites interaction.

Joy also creates fancy gingerbread men and women wearing designer clothes, cookies shaped like shoes, mirrored cookie dough pops, and other custom items inspired by “fashion, beauty and pop culture”, subjects that joy knows all about.

I’m Liz Joy – art director, sugar artist, and illustrator. I have over a decade of experience working in brand management, marketing, and design in the entertainment, beauty, and fashion industries. And I’ve spent the past few years falling in love with baking and treat design.

