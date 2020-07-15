Stunning Designer Cakes Inspired by Modern Art

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Russian confectioner Tortik Annushka creates absolutely gorgeously detailed designer cakes, many of which are inspired by existing, mostly modern art. Artists such as Piet Mondrian, Wassily Kandinsky, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Vincent van Gogh, Katsushika Hokusai, Andy Warhol, KAWS, Stikki Peaches and even Maurizio Cattelan of the infamous duct tape banana are beautifully represented in edible form.

Those cakes not based upon external artwork, are absolutely museum-worthy nonetheless.

Finding dessert in Moscow is sometimes not easy, because only professionals can fulfill all the requirements. Skillful, talented masters of our patisserie work with love and dedication to prepare true culinary masterpieces. It is not surprising that the cakes made by the confectioners “Cake Annushka” to order are admired by all those present.

Additionally, the bakery offers online courses in cake design.

Confectionery courses exist for those who want to develop their talents, comprehend new heights in the manufacture of sweets or learn everything from scratch. Annushka School experts will share knowledge and help everyone become a master of their craft. Sign up for pastry courses and learn how to create culinary products under the strict guidance of professionals. Master classes are available to all comers.

