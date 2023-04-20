Mesmerizing Orchestral Covers of Depeche Mode Songs

The talented members of Prime Orchestra performed a gorgeously mesmerizing cover of the iconic Depeche Mode song “Enjoy the Silence” live in 2018. The lush sound of the instruments gave voice not only to the song’s musical line but to the vocals as well.

Symphonic cover version of Depeche Mode – Enjoy the Silence by Prime Orchestra

The orchestra also covered other songs by the band, including “Never Let Me Down Again”. They also performed an incredible medley of Depeche Mode’s most popular songs.