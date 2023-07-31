Deer Take Shelter Under Concrete Awning During a Rainstorm in Nara, Japan

The situation in the Japanese city of Nara during a downpour ? pic.twitter.com/Uy493dj91o — Tansu YE?EN (@TansuYegen) July 26, 2023

A number of the beautiful Sika deer of Nara Park in Japan cleverly took shelter under a concrete awning during a rainstorm, sharing the same space with humans of all ages. Neither the deer nor the visiting humans objected to the other species wanting to keep dry.

These deer are quite used to human interaction and have been known to cross Nara streets and intersections en masse. They’ve also found that sidewalks are a great place to lounge.