A Quick Brown Deer Jumps Over the Family Dog

The video doorbell at Army veteran David A. Coen‘s Kansas home captured really amusing footage of a skittish fawn quickly jumping over the family dog named Jade without breaking a stride. The little deer approached the door and then retreated just as quickly, running around the dog on the way back. Evidently, the fawn had been grazed by a slow moving car and in a panic. Coen spoke with CBS News about this incident.

