Gregarious Deer Befriends a Playful Golden Retriever in His Own Backyard

A rather protective golden retriever named Sampson put himself to work in his own backyard, guarding the tree line from errant deer outside his Wurtsboro, New York home. One day, however, a rather gregarious deer crossed the line and stomped her paw. Sampson excitedly responded and the unlikely pair began to playfully chase each other around the yard.

Our Golden Retriever named Sampson has a new unlikely friend. He spent the past year “guarding” the property and protecting my apple trees from being eaten by the deer. Or so I thought…

The deer kept returning and the two became friends.