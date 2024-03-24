Compassionate Man Rescues Young Deer Who Was Shot With a Practice Arrow

Compassionate wildlife rescuer Joe Rocco of The Broken Antler in Riverhead, New York, came across a young fawn who was deliberately shot with a practice arrow. Rocco skillfully removed the arrow and immediately brought the injured deer to the vet. Rocco nursed the fawn back to health and released her back into the wild. Every so often now, the fawn will visit Rocco and even bring along some friends.