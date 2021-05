Race Archibold used deepfake technology to replace all of the (mostly) British adults in a compilation of scenes from the Harry Potter films with the actors from the United States and Canada.

This effect is disconcertingly funny, particularly with the choices of actors Morgan Freeman as Dumbledore, Meryl Streep as Professor Minerva McGonagall, Adam Driver as Serverus Snape and Nicolas Cage as Voldemort.

via Digg