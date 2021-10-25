A Resounding Symphonic Medley of Iconic Deep Purple Songs Including ‘Smoke on the Water’

Musician Micky Tejada and Epic Symphonic Rock (previously) performed a powerfully resounding symphonic medley featuring a trio of truly iconic Deep Purple songs, namely Smoke On the Water, Burn, and Highway Star. Tejada explains that the symphony’s performance will make people a fan of Deep Purple even if they’re only tangentially familiar with the band.

Deep Purple. I know you are a fan of this band, but maybe you feel like the music is lacking something. The orchestral version of Deep Purple will give your favorite songs an entirely new feeling that you have never heard before. You will enjoy the power of the classic progressive rock band with the epicness of the symphonic orchestra!