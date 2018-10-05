Laughing Squid

Dancer Performs a Brilliant, Deliberately Clumsy Acrobatic Routine to a Flawless Cover of ‘Clair de lune’

In honor of the Debussy Centenary, slapstick dancer and comedian Yoann Bourgeois performed a brilliant, deliberately clumsy acrobatic routine to a piano rendition of “Clair de lune“, flawlessly played by Alexandre Tharaud. Throughout the performance, Bourgeois bounced and tumbled off of reflexive surfaces in time to the music. Bourgeois commented on the symbiotic relationship of dance with music.

To create – to be creative – is to draw a door on the wall, and then open the door. ‘Clair de lune’ opens this door wide to transport us to a time where time doesn’t pass. That’s why we become children again when we listen to this music. Artists exploring ideas together become like childhood friends. Alexandre simply closed his eyes and we found each other, on the other side of the door.

