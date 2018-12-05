The Super Friends Rap Wu-Tang Clan’s ‘Triumph’

The Super Friends, including such animated heroes as Superman, The Flash, Green Lantern, Hawkman, Aquaman, Batman and others from the DC Universe each rap a verse the Wu-Tang Clan song “Triumph” in a explicit mashup by Adam Schleichkorn, who may be better known as “Mylo the Cat“.

Starring in order of appearance Samurai as ODB, Superman as Inspectah Deck, The Flash as Method Man, Apache Chief as Cappadonna, Green Lantern as U-God, Hawkman as The RZA, Black Vulcan as The GZA, Aquaman as Masta Killa, Batman as Ghostface Killah, and Robin as Raekwon.

The Superfriends as the Wu-Tang Clan rapping one of the greatest songs of all time, “Triumph”. Video by Mylo the Cat aka isthishowyougoviral aka Adam Schleichkorn. https://t.co/nMl6oSsAOF — Mylo the Cat (isthishowyougoviral) (@MTCyall) December 5, 2018

Here’s the original Wu-Tang Clan music video.

Schleichkorn also broke out each of the Superheroes from his mashup and posted them individually performing their verse from the song.

