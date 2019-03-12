Natasha Lyonne Uses the Hands of Her ‘Dali’ Clock to Describe What She Does During a Typical Day

In a timely episode of the New York Magazine series The Cut spoke to the wonderful Natasha Lyonne in her Manhattan home to find out what a typical day looks like for the star of Russian Doll. Lyonne responded by using the hands of a clock to describe what happens at a particular time during the day, especially when she’s in a different time zone.

I’m gonna treat it like a Dali clock which is sort of how clocks exist in my mind… Why are we waking up at 7:00? Ah we’ve gone to Los Angeles and so our mind thinks it’s 10:00 a.m. because that’s sort of a time we generally like to wake up in Manhattan where this body clock lives.