Legendary Guitarist David Gilmour Rehearses at Home With a Baby Chick Sitting on His Head

While rehearsing at home for “The Von Trapped Family” live stream, the legendary David Gilmour happily strummed on his guitar while a baby chick sat happily upon his head.

Gilmour’s son Charlie put the beloved pet on his father’s head to see if he could get a reaction. Gilmour widened his eyes, smiled, and then went back to rehearsing. Gilmour’s wife author Polly Samson documented the whole scene.

Rehearsals underway for tomorrow night’s Von Trapped Family livestream (not sure David Gilmour has ever strummed with a chick on his head before).

via Metal Head Magazine