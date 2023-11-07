The Distinctive Cinematographic Style of David Fincher

TIFF Originals took a look at the distinctive cinematographic style of director David Fincher, noting four characteristic overarching themes in his work. This includes his detailed precision, his exacting camerawork, his joy in black comedy, and his overall belief in human perversity.

From his earliest days working for ILM on RETURN OF THE JEDI; to his countless music videos for stars like Madonna, Michael Jackson, and Jay-Z; to his groundbreaking big-screen adaptations, there’s no one with an eye quite like David Fincher.