An Amusing Compilation of David Byrne Practicing His Dance Moves for ‘Stop Making Sense’

Madyman Films shared a very amusing compilation of frontman David Byrne practicing his distinctive dance moves for the 1984 Talking Heads concert film Stop Making Sense.

Here’s Byrne performing these dance moves live during a 1984 show.

In 2023 Byrne picked up his old oversized suit in a promo for the 4K release of the film.

