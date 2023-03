David Byrne Picks Up His Old Suit in Promo For 4K Release of the Talking Heads Film ‘Stop Making Sense’

An amusing promo for the remastered 4K release of the seminal 1984 Talking Heads concert film Stop Making Sense by Jonathan Demme features lead singer David Byrne picking up his iconic oversized suit from the cleaners, bicycling home, and trying it on to see if it still fits.

If the suit still fits… This year, we’re bringing Jonathan Demme’s groundbreaking 1984 Talking Heads concert film STOP MAKING SENSE (newly remastered in 4K!) back to theaters worldwide.