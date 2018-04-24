Immersive Takeover of David Bowie’s NYC Subway Stop With MetroCards Featuring His Iconic Personas

Spotify, in partnership with the New York City Metropolitan Authority (MTA) and the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, has created an incredible, immersive takeover of the Broadway-Lafayette/Bleeker Street subway stop in memory of the late great David Bowie, who lived in the very same neighborhood that this station serves. This bittersweet experience runs between Tuesday, April 17 until Sunday, May 13. To make the experience fully complete, keepsake MetroCards bearing one of the artist’s most iconic personas (Ziggy Stardust, Aladdin Sane, and Thin White Duke), will be made available for purchase at the Broadway-Lafayette/Bleeker Street stop during the period of exhibition.

