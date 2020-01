Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

On this fourth anniversary of the sad and untimely death of the late, greatly missed David Bowie, a New York City street artist paid a heartfelt tribute to the icon on the sign at the Broadway-Lafayette Subway Station (To Station) – the stop nearest to the home Bowie shared with his family at the time of his death.

Best subway vandalism in a while. Bowie, four years gone, on the block of his last (earthly) residence.

via Secret NYC