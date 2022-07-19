David Attenborough Encounters a Giant Pink Iguana While Exploring the Galapagos Islands

The first episode of the series Nature Bites features a beautiful compilation of the legendary David Attenborough as he explores the fantastic animals of the Galapagos Islands. While there, Attenborough talked about the incredible Galapagos tortoise before encountering a giant pink land iguana, an endangered reptile that had just been discovered by a scientific venture.

A scientific team went up to investigate. What they discovered astonished everybody – a completely new and unknown species of reptile – a pink iguana. Until now it was thought that the Galapagos possessed only three species of iguana, the black marine iguana that lives on the seashore and two species of yellow iguana that live in land feeding on cacti and other vegetation.