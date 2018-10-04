Laughing Squid

David Attenborough Follows the Lives of Five Different Wild Families in His New BBC Earth Series ‘Dynasties’

In honor of World Animal Day, BBCEarth announced that Sir David Attenborough, the velvet voiced narrator of so many iconic wildlife documentaries would be hosting a new wildlife series entitled Dynasties. The series follows the lives of five magnificent, multi-generational animal families, specifically how each group acts as a family, what brings them joy and how they deal with a wide range of circumstances that occur every day within their natural surroundings.



