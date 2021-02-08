Daveed Diggs Visits ‘People in the Neighborhood’ in the ‘Sesame Street’ DoorDash Super Bowl 2021 Ad

Rapper and Hamilton actor Daveed Diggs, who is a regular visitor to Sesame Street, returned to visit his muppet crew with a new take on the classic song “People in Your Neighborhood” in an enchanting Super Bowl 2021 commercial for DoorDash.

Me and my crew on Sesame Street brought to you by DoorDash. There are some great people in this neighborhood. Shout out the people in yours!

DoorDash is going to match every dollar spent on February 7th and 8th as a donation to the Sesame Workshop in support of their mission to help children everywhere. As of today, that goal has been met.

Serving up a BIIIIG thank you! $1 million has been donated to Sesame Workshop to support their mission of helping kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder.

Here’s the original song sung by Bob McGrath and various Muppet friends.