Dave Grohl and Greg Kursten Cover ‘Rock and Roll All Nite’ by KISS on the Final Night of Hanukkah 2021

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin dressed up respectively as Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley to perform a growling cover of the iconic KISS anthem “Rock and Roll All Nite” on the final night of “The Hanukkah Sessions 2021”.

Ladies and gentlemen….we made it. Night 8! And what better way to celebrate another year of Hanukkah Sessions than Chaim Witz and Stanley Eisen….two young lads from Queens that set the world (and thousands of stages) on FIRE as Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS!!! …Now let’s rock and roll all nite and party everyday until next Hanukkah!

On the seventh night of Hanukkah, the pair covered “Train in Vain” by The Clash in honor of Mick Jones.

Michael Geoffrey Jones, born to Russian Jewish mother Renee Zagansky, would come to be known as punk rock legend Mick Jones, co-founder of The Clash. It’s London Calling Jerusalem as we take a “Train In Vain.”

On the sixth night, they covered Billy Joel‘s “Big Shot”.

While he claims a secular Long Island upbringing (and has songs full of Catholic and Italian imagery), Billy Joel remains one of the great Jews of musical scripture—here’s his ultimate ode to a true Macher: “Big Shot!”

On the fourth night, they did an amazing cover of “Jump” by Van Halen in honor of David Lee Roth.

Quite possibly the loudest and proudest of hard rocking Jews, David Lee Roth has gone on record crediting his Bar Mitzvah preparation as his earliest vocal training. He became a rockstar the day he became a man: Diamond Dreidel DLR and Van Halen…with “Jump.”