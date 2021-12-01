Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin Cover Lisa Loeb, The Ramones, and Barry Manilow for Hanukkah 2021

On the first night of The Hannukah Sessions 2021, the great Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters and record producer Greg Kurstin of No Expectations Music covered the 1994 Lisa Loeb song “Stay (I Missed You)”.

The song started out with a bespectacled Grohl in a flowered dress from the 1990s singing the acoustic hit in a soft falsetto with Kurstin on guitar. The scene suddenly changes to black-and-white with Grohl’s head singing the chorus in his very best death metal. The two versions intersperse throughout the song, making it a very unique tribute to the singer from Dallas.

Welcome back to the menorah, y’all. Let’s kick it this year’s Hanukkah sessions with one of Dallas, Texas’s favorite Jewish daughters. So put on your coffee shop spectacles and your Betsey Johnson dress and HAVA listen to this… “Stay” by Lisa Loeb.

For the second night of Hanukkah, Grohl and Kurstin covered “Blitzkrieg Bop” by The Ramones.

Once upon a time, two nice Jewish boys from Queens named Jeffery Hyman and Thomas Erdelyi changed the world forever with their music….. as Joey and Tommy Ramone! …Hey, Oy, Let’s Goy!

For the 3rd night of Hannukah, the pair colorfully covered the Barry Manilow classic “Copacabana (At the Copa)”

Barry Pincus – not only one of the greatest songwriters of the 20th (or any) century, but a mega-mensch to boot! So, like a good neighbor, you deserve a break today. So grab a bucket of chicken and let’s get stuck on….. BARRY MANILOW’S “Copacabana”!