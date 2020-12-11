Dave Grohl and Greg Kursten Cover The Beastie Boys’ ‘Sabotage’ on First Night of ‘The Hanukkah Sessions’

On the first night of Hanukkah, Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters and record producer Greg Kurstin covered the classic Beastie Boys anthem “Sabotage” with incredible accuracy in both vocals and effects.

As the only Rock and Roll Hall Of Famers with a lyric about kugel, we thought it would be a shanda to not kick off this party with New York’s (and Abraham’s) finest…known by some as Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego, known by others as Ad-Rock, Mike D, and MCA…known by their Imas and Abbas as Adam Horovitz, Mike Diamond and Adam Yauch… Beastie Boys!

This was the first performance of Grohl and Kustrin’s “The Hannukah Sessions”. Over the course of the eight days of Hannukah, the duo will be performing covers of eight songs by eight famous Jewish artists.