Thoughtful Daughter and Her Husband Pay Off Her Newly Widowed Father’s House for Christmas

After the tragic death of her mother on December 1, 2021, daughter Jennifer Petit and her husband decided to surprise her father at Christmas by paying off the mortgage to his house. Petit stated that her father was concerned about paying the bills after his wife’s death, so she thoughtfully made it easier for him to do so.

