How the Visual Appeal of Darth Vader Helped to Make Him One of the Most Iconic Villains of All Time

Video blogger and web producer Evan Puschak aka The Nerdwriter took a look at the iconic visual appeal of Darth Vader. Puschak specifically notes that despite limited screen time (33 minutes and 41 seconds), tendency to blend in with the foreground along with the writing, acting and the voice of James Earl Jones, Vader became the one of the most iconic villains of all times.

I want to take a look at Vader’s visual footprint in the first trilogy, to see if we can’t locate what gives him such an iconic status in such a short amount of time.